Is your car seat certified?

SAVANNAH, GA., (WSAV)– Are your little ones safe while riding in the backseat? Safety is key whenever you are on the roads, but you also need to make sure your child is safe in their car seat.

Savannah Chatham Metro Police Department partnered with Safe Kids and Amerigroup to make sure parents have certified car seats for their children. Cars and car seats were inspected as parents were taught the proper way to secure their child.

Some parents whose car seats were out of warranty were able to get a new on the spot – for free.

According to Crime Prevention Office of the Downtown Precinct, Marvin Williams, “We’ve been making the effort as much as possible to get out in the community get out in the malls get out to the schools and what not and provide free checkups basically for parents with car seats.”

If you didn’t get a chance to get your car seat inspected go to the Savannah Chatham Metro Police Department website and search for the crime prevention officer in your area. You can schedule a time to get more information of how to safely secure your child and get your car seat inspected.