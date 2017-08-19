Garden City Police investigates two murders in 24 hours

By Published:

Garden City — (WSAV)

Police in Garden City are investigating two murders in the span of 24 hours. The first happened Friday night at the Chatham City Apartments on Augusta Road. Officers were called to the scene shortly after 8 p.m. They found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he died.
Police are still searching for two suspects.

The second homicide happened Saturday afternoon on Dean Forest Road.
Authorities were called to the scene after 3 pm when someone heard gunshots. The coroner says 41 year old Eliud Montoya was killed.
No word yet on the suspect.
Officials say this is a work place shooting. They say Montoya worked on power lines for the Wall Street Power Line Company.

