Four Florida officers shot, one dead

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) – The Latest on police officers shot in Florida (all times local):

2:55 a.m.

Authorities say two officers who were shot and wounded had responded to reports of an attempted suicide at a home in the northern Florida city of Jacksonville where three other people were thought to be in danger inside.

Sheriff’s Office Director Mike Bruno says a team of officers heard gunshots inside and feared “an active shooter situation” so they approached the house. He says the suspect then came out firing a high-powered rifle. He was shot and killed, and two of the police officers were wounded in that exchange of fire.

Bruno says the three other people in the house were safe.

One of the officers was shot in both hands, and the other shot in the stomach.

___

1:22 a.m.

Police say one police officer was shot and killed and another was gravely injured by gunfire while checking suspicious people in central Florida. Three suspects are in custody and a fourth is being sought.

Kissimmee Police Chief Jeff O’Dell said at a news conference early Saturday morning that officers Sam Howard and Matthew Baxter were checking people in an area of Kissimmee known for drug activity when they were shot. They did not have an opportunity to return fire.

O’Dell says Baxter, a three-year veteran of the department, died later in a hospital and Howard, a 10-year-veteran, was in serious condition.

___

12:50 a.m.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott said on his official Twitter account that he is “Heartbroken to hear of the loss” of two police officers in in Kissimmee, in central Florida.

The Kissimmee Police Department said the two officers were shot in a downtown area, but did not immediately disclose further details. The department said the police chief would give a briefing later in the night.

Scott also said that two police officers who had been shot in the northern city of Jacksonville were “in danger.”

___

12:15 a.m.

Authorities in northern Florida say two police officers have been shot in Jacksonsville.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said on its official Twitter site that two police officers were shot in the west side of the city.

No further details were available. The Twitter feed said: *”We will update as soon as we can.”

___

11:30 p.m.

Florida authorities say two Kissimmee police officers have been shot.

The Kissimmee Police Department says via its official Twitter site Friday night that the officers were shot in the area of Palmway and Cypress.

No further information was immediately available.

Kissimmee is about 23 miles (37.01 kilometers) south of Orlando.