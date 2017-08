Hilton Head Island — (WSAV)

Authorities in Beaufort County are investigating after a child was shot. It happened around 3:30 Saturday afternoon inside an apartment at Hilton Head Gardens. A woman reported a man kicked in the door of her apartment and fired multiple shots. A child was hit once in the hand and was transported to the hospital in stable condition. The suspect ran from the scene.

If you know anything about this case, call police.