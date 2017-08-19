Chatham County drops voter challenge

player video=”1436611″]

SAVANNAH, Ga. – On Friday, the Chatham County board of Registrars has dropped its challenge some considered ‘voter purging,’ or a removal of persons from the voter registration list.

Back in July, Jennifer Hill, received a letter from the county saying, “the City of Thunderbolt has challenged your right to vote in their municipal election on November 7, 2017. The City of Thunderbolt states that you no longer reside within the municipality.”

Hill told WSAV she had lived in her home in Thunderbolt with her wife for three years.

A few days after she got the letter and posted a Facebook Live video details her frustrations, she receiving a letter from the ACLU. Soon the Georgia chapter of the ACLU got involved. According to the ACLU, more than 300 voters in Thunderbolt and Tybee were challenged in their voting abilities. A move, they said, is in direct violation of National Voter Registration Act.

Part of receiving the letter also stated a person had options that they had to fulfill to confirm their residency, including ultimately attending a mandatory hearing.

On Friday the ACLU notified the public the county would no longer be challenging those intended residents and therefore dismissing the need for the meetings.