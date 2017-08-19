Ahead of merger, GSU ‘Meet the Eagles Fan Fest’ held in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. – The Eagles have landed in Savannah.

On Friday night Georgia Southern hosted it first official football practice on the soccer field at Armstrong State University.

The practice, followed by the annual free “Meet the Eagles Fan Fest,” served as an evening of unity ahead of the intended consolidation of Armstrong State University and Georgia Southern University in January of 2018.

“Well, it’s really important for us to introduce Armstrong students to Georgia Southern traditions and what better tradition is there than college football in the South. So this was a great way to kick that off,” ASU Interim President Dr. Jennifer Frum said.

After the practice, the festival kick off with live music, cheerleaders, food, and a visit from GSU mascots, Freedom and Gus.