Women Heart Boat Trip

Published: Updated:

Some people beat the heat Thursday  with an evening on the water..
Dozens of women affected by heart disease were treated to a free cruise.
It’s a gathering put together by the local chapter of “Women Heart” — a coalition for women with heart disease.
Bull River Cruises generously donated the trip.
We talked to the organizer about why these gatherings are so important.

“We share our stories, our concerns and we do enjoy each other’s company,” explains Murem Sharpe

Heart attacks are the leading cause of death in women.
The women-heart organization is focused of early detection, accurate diagnosis and proper treatment.

 

