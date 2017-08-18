SC college partners with NASA so visually impaired can ‘see’ eclipse

CHARLESTON, S.C. (NBC) — Mother Nature will strike us with the sight of a lifetime on Aug. 21 with the total solar eclipse.

But, what about those who can’t see?

A team effort between NASA and professors at the College of Charleston in South Carolina are making sure everyone–including the blind and visually impaired– enjoy it too.

Mariah Williams, a graduate of the College of Charleston, calls her service dog Keana her best friend; always by her side, protecting her, leading the way.

“She’s my eyes, my left arm, my common sense.”

Mariah has been blind since birth, and uses braille and touch.

“So my hands are literally my eyes in that situation.”

It’s her way to communicate with the world.

“You’re scanning the page with your fingers the same way you would with your eyes. You memorize these symbols and that creates the language.”

On Aug. 21 she will be able to look up into the sky.

“I plan to be outside with my glasses on of course. And, I have a tiny bit of light sensitivity so I’m hoping I’ll be able to see when the sky starts getting darker.”

But she will also literally feel the eclipse.

“It’s the difference in knowing something exists and actually understanding it.”

Her fingers will help her understand what she can’t see with this new braille book.

Cassandra Runyon, a professor at College of Charleston, said “Mariah has been a gem to work with, she has been our beta tester all along.”

Professor Runyon and NASA created an eclipse book for the blind.

She said, “’Getting a Feel for Solar Eclipses’ is the name of the book. “It describes the geometry where the positions of the sun, earth, and moon to form the eclipse.”

“I’m tracing the path with one finger and kind of feeling the state around it with the other.”

The printer hasn’t stopped for this book that is now in its fourth printing.

“There’s over 50 million in the United States that are blind or visually impaired, so this book will help bring the eclipse to reality for those who see with their fingers not with their eyes,” Runyon said.

“And now it’s helping other people. And that really touches me”