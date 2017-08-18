Pooler police arrest man for fatal shooting at apartment complex

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – Pooler police arrested 25-year-old Darryl Johnson for the murder of another man at the Oglethorpe Square Apartments off Pine Barren Road.

Residents told News 3 they heard gunshots around 9 p.m. Thursday evening and called 911. When police arrived they found a man in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound.

So far, Pooler police haven’t released any information about this case.

But, the apartment manager says the suspect moved in a few months ago.

News 3 will continue to release more details as the case develops.