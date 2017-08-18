‘Meet the Eagles’ fan fest takes place today at Armstrong

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Georgia Southern University invites students, alumni and the public to help them celebrate ‘a sports first’ today. And this time, it’s happening on Armstrong State University’s campus.

Classes are already officially underway at Georgia Southern University and Armstrong State University. News3 has been following the consolidation of the two schools pretty closely, and

while we usually bring updates on the heavier side, this morning we’re talking about something fun: “Meet the Eagles” fan fest.

And, it will be the first time in program history that the GSU Eagles will practice on Amrstrong’s campus.

The GSU football program will hold practice on Armstrong’s soccer field here in Savannah today as they prepare for their season opener next month at Auburn University.

The presidents from both universities will be there to meet everyone and introduce the program to the Savannah community.

If you’d like to come out and get in the spirit, the Meet The Eagles fan fest is happening at Armstrong State University today. Gates open at 5 p.m with pre-practice starting at 5:15 p.m.Practice starts at 6 p.m. and is expected to last about 90 minutes

The events are free and open to the public.