Mayor of Charlottesville seeks urgent permission to remove statue

The Associated Press Published:
Robert E. Lee
In this photo taken Aug. 14, 2017, the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee still stands in Lee park in Charlottesville, Va. Weeks before a statue of Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville, Virginia, became a flashpoint in the nation’s struggle over race and history, it already was a focus of emotional debate in the state’s Republican primary election. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) – The mayor of Charlottesville, Virginia, is calling on the governor to convene an emergency meeting of state lawmakers to allow the city to remove the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

Mayor Mike Signer’s statement comes nearly a week after white supremacists descended on the city for a rally and clashed with counter-protesters. One woman was killed on Saturday when a car plowed into a crowd of counter-protesters.

News media outlets report that Signer says the attack turned the monuments from “Equestrian statues into lightning rods.” He says the city must respond “by denying the Nazis and the KKK and the so-called alt-right the twisted totem they seek.”

Signer also wants lawmakers to pass legislation that would allow communities to bar people from carrying open or concealed weapons in public events “reasonably deemed to pose a potential security threat.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s