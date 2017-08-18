High School Football Scores

High school football is back in session. See the final scores from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry teams below:
- Tift County 42 – South Effingham 0
- Tattnall County 7 – Dublin High School 6
- Calvary Day 17 – Islands 0
- Jefferson County 31 – Savannah Christian Preparatory School 7
- Jenkins High School 14 – New Hampstead 0
- Valwood 27 – Memorial Day 0
- Benedictine 27 – Glynn Academy 8
- Coffee High 22 – Effingham County 13
News 3 will continue to update this list throughout the night. Want to report a score? Email us here.