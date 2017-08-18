High School Football Scores

High school football is back in session. See the final scores from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry teams below:

Tift County 42 – South Effingham 0

Tattnall County 7 – Dublin High School 6

Calvary Day 17 – Islands 0

Jefferson County 31 – Savannah Christian Preparatory School 7

Jenkins High School 14 – New Hampstead 0

Valwood 27 – Memorial Day 0

Benedictine 27 – Glynn Academy 8

Coffee High 22 – Effingham County 13

News 3 will continue to update this list throughout the night. Want to report a score? Email us here.