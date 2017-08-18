GOP Lawmakers in Georgia and South Carolina Weigh in on Trump and Charlottesville Response

Congressman Buddy Carter of Pooler has spent the past few weeks in his district The 1st district lawmaker has been holding Town Halls but found out last weekend that he violence in one city can affect us all. He said he has a son and grandchildren who live in Charlottesville, Virginia so he takes what happened there “personally.”

He also said he condemned White Supremacists in a statement on Twitter on Monday and recognizes the fray that’s been taking place regarding President Trump’s various statements. “I’m not going to comment on other people’s comments, I’ve made my feelings known and i condemn these actions to where there’s no room for violence, for bigotry and hatred in our country,” Carter told us Thursday.

Georgia Senators David Perdue and Johnny Isakson also weighed in at the beginning of the week. By Tuesday, Perdue had issued a statement via Twitter mentioning his condemnation of groups like the KKK and Nazis. And Johnny Isakson, also home in the Atlanta area appeared on Georgia Public Broadcasting’s radio program Politics Rewind. Isakson said perhaps the president should have responded to the violence in Charlottesville sooner with a stronger statement. “If something that rises to that level of horror takes place, it should be expeditiously and quickly addressed by the leader of that county,” Isakson told the host of the program.

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott went further, telling the Post and Courier (Newspaper) that the Administration’s moral authority may been question and that we should all condemn groups that say they are superior and that are seeking to divide the country into smaller groups.

And South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham was more blunt, writing that because of Trump’s comments at a Tuesday press conference that the president is now “receiving praise from hate filled groups.”

Graham called on the president to “fix this”

President Trump quickly responded with an unflattering Tweet about Graham. Carter wanted to part of that fight. however. “That’s between Lindsey Graham and the president .I’ll let Lindsey Graham worry about him and I’ll worry about Buddy Carter,” he said. Carter says he’s not afraid to criticize this president or any other but says it’s less about timing or criticism and more about trying to somehow bring the country together. says it’s not necessarily about timing or criticism, it’s about coming together.

“It could be anywhere in America and this is just not something we can’t tolerate in our society,” Carter said.