Free child healthcare enrollment assistance offered in Rincon

RINCON, Ga. (WSAV) – Free in-person, enrollment and renewal assistance for child health insurance is available Saturday, August 19 at the Rincon Library.

From 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. assistance with Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids, Pregnancy Medicaid and other public benefits (SNAP and CAPS) will be offered.

Officials ask that you arrive at the 17 Street and Highway 21 address no later than 12:30 p.m. You will be asked to provide a government-issued ID and the most recent month’s income documents.

Eligibility for public benefit programs is based on income and family size.

Check your eligibility here.

If you are unable to come to the event tonight, you may contact Campaign for Healthy Kids Enrollment Specialist, Yahira Heraldez (se habla Espanol) at 912-661-1290 to schedule an appointment.

For more information on the Campaign for Healthy Kids, call 912-661-3040 or visit www.coastalcampaign.org.

This event is free and open to the public. It will be available the 3rd Saturday of each month.