Effingham couple arrested for drug infused candy, felony gun charges

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WSAV) – The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office Drug Suppression Unit initiated a criminal investigation in July of this year regarding illegal drug activity in Guyton near a Low Ground Road address. Officials report the investigation began after receiving information the occupants were involved in the manufacturing and sale of marijuana, marijuana infused candy, heroin and LSD.



The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant on Thursday, Aug. 17 and the search resulted in the seizure of marijuana plants and growth chambers from inside the residence. Marijuana plants were also seized outside the residence. Investigators also seized suspected heroin, marijuana infused candy, suspected LSD, firearms and a stolen golf cart.

The Sheriff’s Office contacted DFACS to assist after it was discovered two small children lived in the home.

According to officers, Tamara Brennan and Eric Melander were arrested and charged with a variety of felony charges including manufacturing of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute LSD and related gun charges.