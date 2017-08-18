Stay safe on the roads during the solar eclipse

RICHMOND HILL, GA – The solar eclipse is approaching on Monday, but troopers want to help keep people safe, and off the roads if possible.

According to Dustin Stone, Class 1 Trooper for Georgia Safety Patrol, “there will be a lot of people traveling through Georgia to view the eclipse, to Georgia and through Georgia to get to South Carolina to view the eclipse, and so we are expecting a heavier volume of traffic during this time.”

Stone wants people to be mindful of other drivers, who may try dangerous tactics to view the eclipse while driving. Georgia Safety Patrol is working with South Carolina Troopers to promote safety and watch the streets.

Here are a list of precautions that the troopers recommend if you have to go out:

Keep your headlights on

Don’t stop off the side of the highway or off the shoulder

Don’t wear your solar eclipse viewing glasses while driving

Don’t use your phone on the road to try to take pictures or video

Leave early to try to avoid traffic on the way to your viewing location

Be prepared! Full tank, full battery, extra snacks and water

Extra officers will also be on the roads for assistance or emergency.