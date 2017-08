SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Love Seafood? Can’t pass up a good spirit? Then the 4th Annual Gourmet Seafood & Spirits Festival at the Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort & Spa is just for you.

Friday, August 18, 6:30-9 p.m. • “Last Blast of Summer” Lowcountry BBQ & Oyster Roast • $40

Saturday, August 19, 2-5 p.m. • “AquaCurean Challenge” • $65 per person

Sunday, August 20, 12:30-3:30 p.m. • “Fresh Catch & Cocktails Jazz Brunch” • $65

Check out gourmetseafoodandspiritsfestival.com for more.