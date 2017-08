SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Occupants were evacuated from the U.S. Post Office on Abercorn Street this afternoon due to complaints of respiratory issues.

The Savannah Fire HazMat entry team conducted two searches in the building to search for a cause of the reaction

Savannah fire HazMat entry team exiting the post office. Nothing found. Second team making entry to confirm pic.twitter.com/Xs9ybr6Odf — savannahfire (@savannahfire) August 18, 2017

Around 4:00 p.m. Savannah Fire confirmed the scene was clear and there was “nothing found.”

Abercorn post office HazMat scene all clear. Nothing found. Cause of reaction is unknown — savannahfire (@savannahfire) August 18, 2017

