Daughter of Charleston Church Shooting Victim speaks at Asbury Memorial Sunday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Rev. Sharon Risher lost her mother, two cousins and a childhood friend in the Charleston Church Shootings.

She shares her story and her message of sensible gun laws at Asbury Memorial UMC at 11:15 this Sunday, August 20th.

