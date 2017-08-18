Chatham County Building their own Police Department

The County has started posting jobs for a new police department.

But what else do we know about the next step in the Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department split?

We know that there will be 160 jobs.

All of those have been held by Chatham County, and been part of their budget since the Departments split.

Now the county and city are in discussions about how to split up the cars and property from the SCMPD.

“The County Commissioners again want a department that falls under the board of commissioners, and built as a department of the county,” said Lee Smith, Chatham County Manager.

A department of the County, which will be made up of former county police, who have already been contacted about coming back.

90% of those officers currently work for SCMPD, according to Smith.

What won’t be coming back is the combined Savannah-Chatham Department.

“The county did not take a step to leave, we were basically given a termination contract,” said Smith. “They terminated.”

“I saw their (the City’s) action as premature on the city’s side. That is not a criticism, but i think had it been given another month or so. At least some of the discussion about non-conversation wouldn’t have happened.”

Now the only conversation is about how to split up the inventory, and the community policing ideal that will help Chatham County deal with the property thefts and burglaries that county manager Smith says makes up 95% of their crime.

“Its an absolute that we have to be able to say to the SSD folks, the special services district citizens that we have to be able to give them waht kind of services are you receiving how fast can we respond,” said Smith.

“We have talked to other municipalities about sharing service. There’s a way to do this maybe cost effectively. That doesnt mean we couldn’t contract city of Savannah for specific services, like an investigator.”

The County hopes to get a good response to the jobs they have now posted on the website.

Jobs which are all “competitive” with Savannah Police salaries, if not more.

If it means they have to “poach” officers from other department.

“Its no different than Tybee adding a position or Pooler adding positions or Port Wentworth,” explained Smith. “Thats going to happen.”

“We want and hope that we can establish a police department thats stable. And i think thats where you provide competitive benefits competive salaries.”

“This is our first shot, but we have to be competitive. We have to bring quality people to CCPD we have got to be competitive.”

That competition could start with a new Chatham County Police Chief.

A national search firm has been hired to find the county’s next “top cop”.

We asked how much that will cost – but the county hasn’t responded yet.

And as for all that money the city says the County owes for past police services? More than $6 million?

Savannah City Manager Rob Hernandez sent a letter to the county this week outlining the city’s claims and the willingness to “take it court” if necessary.