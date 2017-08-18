3 deadly incidents in 2 days leave Spain reeling

BARCELONA (CNN) — Spain is reeling after one of the most violent days the country has seen in more than a decade.

On Thursday, at least 13-people were killed and more than one hundred injured after a terror attack in Barcelona.

And authorities say there were two other related incidents that also turned fatal.

Mere hours after the terror attack in Barcelona, gunshots are heard in a nightclub in Cambrils, about 70 miles away.

Authorities say at least seven people, including a police officer, were injured when “alleged terrorists” drove an Audi A-3 into a group of pedestrians.

Police say all five suspects are dead.

Authorities believe a third incident, this one a house explosion in Alcanar on Wednesday, is linked to the attacks in Cambrils and Barcelona.

One person was killed in the blast.

Vice President Mike Pence said, “Whoever is responsible should know that the United States of America, together with our allies, will find and punish those responsible and drive the evil of radical Islamic terror from the face of the earth.”

And Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) made a statement saying, “We should be united in standing against hatred, standing against bigotry and standing against violence and terrorism and I think that’s something all of us should do clearly and quickly.”

The Barcelona attack is the deadliest event on Spanish soil since the Madrid bombing in March 2004.

Attacks around Europe in recent years have officials on high alert.

Paul Cruickshank, a Terrorism Analyst with CNN, said “They’ve really been going after these radicals, the terrorists inside the country. There have been about a couple hundred arrests in the last few years.”

President Trump tweeted a message of support to Spain, offering to do whatever is necessary to help.