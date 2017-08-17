Tropical Storm Harvey Forms East of the Windward Islands

The disturbance we have been tracking a few hundred miles east of the Windward Islands has gained tropical storm status.

At 5pm… reports from a Air Force Hurricane Hunter Aircraft report maximum sustained winds of 40 mph… with the center of circulation is located around 250 miles east of Barbados… and around 355 miles east of St. Lucia.

The tropical storm is moving briskly west around 18 mph… and this motion is expected to continue for the next couple of days. On the forecast track… Harvey should move through the Windward Islands and into the eastern Caribbean Sea Friday.

Slow strengthening is possible during the next 48 hours.

Tropical storm conditions are expected to first reach the Lesser Antilles early Friday… and tropical storm conditions are possible through the day.

Harvey is expected to produce rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches across portions of the Windward Islands from Martinique southward to Grenada. These rains could cause life-threatening flash floods and mudslides.

Harvey will likely remain a tropical storm while moving across the Caribbean Sea… then near Central America or the Yucatan Peninsula early next week.