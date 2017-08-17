TIU investigates pedestrian hit and run on Abercorn Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah-Chatham Metro’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a hit and run on Abercorn Street that left a pedestrian with serious injuries.

Officers responded to the 8700 block of Abercorn Street about 11:30 p.m. and discovered Henry Dover, 39, suffering from injuries related to the incident. The vehicle fled the scene.

Officers recovered several broken vehicle parts in the northbound lanes.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call (912) 525-2241 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. CrimeStoppers tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.