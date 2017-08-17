Sheriff’s office opens Assistant Police Chief, various positions in Chatham Co.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham County Human Resources Department has posted several available positions for the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.

Among the available positions are Assistant Police Chief, Police Captain, and Deputy Sheriff Advance.

Police corporal, sergeant, lieutenant and officer positions are also listed on the County’s website.

This comes three weeks after the Savannah City Council voted unanimously to dissolve the police department merger with Chatham County.

The city says this split will cost less in the long run and allow for more focus on public safety.

For details on the available positions, visit here.