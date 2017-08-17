SC Highway Patrol investigates fatal accident on I-95 in Colleton Co.

COLLETON CO., S.C. (WSAV) – South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident that shut down part of Interstate 95 this afternoon in Colleton County.

The accident occurred around 11:45 a.m. on I-95 Southbound at mile marker 44 involving two vehicles.

The right lane was closed for an extended period of time and the roadway reopened around 3:45 p.m.

A 4-door Honda was stopped in the emergency lane of I-95 when a Ford Penske truck ran off the roadway, striking the car and pushing it off into the wooded area. The truck then overturned.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of the Honda died at the scene and the passenger was airlifted to Trident Medical Center. The passenger’s condition is unknown at this time.

The driver of the truck has been identified as Peter Falch of Goose Creek South Carolina. Falch’s passenger has not been identified and was transported by ambulance to Colleton Memorial County Hospital.

The conditions of Falch and his passenger are also unknown.

The Colleton County Coroner’s Office will notify the family before releasing the name of the deceased.