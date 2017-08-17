Our Hometown: Hardeeville hosts Fun Run for a Cause, August 19

Did you know that sudden cardiac arrest is one of the leading causes of death in the U.S. and more than 350,000 people will suffer from sudden cardiac arrest this year?

It can happen to anyone, anytime, anywhere and at any age.

An AED–Automated External Defibrillator–is the only effective treatment for restoring a regular heart rhythm during sudden cardiac arrest.

This weekend, the City of Hardeeville and the Arrhythmia Alliance are teaming up to raise money to buy AEDs to put in every emergency City vehicle.

Saturday, August 19, you’re invited to take part in Hardeeville’s first ever Fun Run for a Cause!

The 5k race and 1 mile run/walk will take place at at Hilton Head Lakes North beginning at 6 pm.

There is also an after party following the races with music and drinks.

Register online at savannahraces.com through Friday, August 18 or sign up on site the day of the event.