Louisiana boy hailed a hero for helping deliver baby brother

SULPHUR, La. (WSAV) – A 10-year-old Louisiana boy is being hailed a hero after helping deliver his baby brother.

Ashly Moreau says she was in the bathroom last Friday at her Sulphur home when she went into labor. Moreau says she felt the baby’s feet and could tell the baby was breached.

After her 10-year-old son Jayden ran to his grandmother’s house next door to call 911, he came back to the bathroom where his mom was laying on the floor bleeding badly.

“When he got to the bathroom, he took a deep breath, and he was like, ‘OK mom, tell me what I need to do, and I’m going to do it.’ He didn’t even look scared, he looked calm, just brave,” said Moreau in astonishment. “So I said, ‘I’m just going to tell you what to do and just do it.’ I said, ‘We got to get your brother out as fast as possible because he’s breached and he can’t breathe right now.'”

So while mom pushed and Jayden pulled, the baby was born and EMS walked through the door to take them to the hospital.

Doctors say if Jayden had not been there neither mom nor baby would have survived.

Moreau says, “I want him to know that I’m so proud of him. He is brave, he is strong, he’s my hero.”

Moreau says the baby remains hospitalized in the neo-natal intensive care unit and is expected to make a full recovery.