UPDATE: Police in Spain call Barcelona van incident a terror attack

Police officers cordon off a street in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017. Police in the northern Spanish city of Barcelona say a white van has jumped the sidewalk in the city's historic Las Ramblas district, injuring several people. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) – Police in the northern Spanish city of Barcelona are calling an incident involving a van crashing into pedestrians a terror attack.

A van jumped the sidewalk in Barcelona’s iconic Las Ramblas area, slamming into a crowd of pedestrians.

Local media report that up to 13 people are dead after the incident.

El Pais newspaper, citing unnamed police sources, also reported that the perpetrators are holed up in a nearby bar. Some local media have reported bursts of gunfire.

Barcelona police, in a tweet, told people to stay away from the center of the city because of a “large contingent of security forces and emergency services” deployed in the area

