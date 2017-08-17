Crews in Baltimore quietly, quickly remove 4 Confederate monuments in dark

BALTIMORE (WBAL) — Crews removed Baltimore’s four Confederate monuments quickly and quietly in the dark of night early Wednesday.

Baltimore’s mayor and City Council members differed over how to remove the city’s four Confederate monuments, but crews removed all four statues in just five hours time.

“I thought that there was enough grandstanding, enough speeches being made. Get it done. I spoke with the Council on Monday morning. I spoke with the president of the City Council. I said, ‘With the climate of this nation, that I think it’s very important that we move quickly and quietly,'” Mayor Catherine Pugh said during a news conference at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

“I did what was right for my city,” she added.

About a dozen city crews and private contractors were seen in Wyman Park, removing the Lee and Jackson Monument. Crews started getting ready around midnight Tuesday. By 3 a.m., a crane hoisted the monument from its pedestal. By 3:45 a.m., the monument was transferred to a flatbed truck.

The mayor said the City Charter gives her the authority to act as a matter of public safety. She wanted to avoid what happened in Charlottesville, Virginia. Local protesters vowed on Sunday to tear down the Lee and Jackson statue if the city didn’t act.

