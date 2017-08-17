Council set to reconsider vote on apartment complex in Victorian District

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Plans for a new apartment complex in the Victorian District are set to be reconsidered today, Aug. 17, at a 2 p.m. meeting at City Hall by Savannah City Council. This motion comes after the project was approved two weeks ago.

Savannah City Council members are expected to take a closer look at the approval of the construction of a 5-story, 114-unit apartment complex that was set to be built in the near Forsyth Park by Del Ray Ventures, LLC.

On Aug.3, City Council approved zoning changes to allow for the new complex to be built. Three ‘no’ votes were voiced.

The Charlotte developer asked for changes to zoning, stating that “the current development standards for the Victorian District do not allow for sufficient density and height to promote residential development.” They say the zoning changes are needed to address the growing need for housing in the area.

The Metropolitan Planning Commission (MPC) voted to recommend the denial of this request June 27.

The developer says they will work with MPC on the project valued at $20 million to build.

The building site would include Drayton, Abercorn and East Bolton streets.

Shortly after it was approved, Alderman Tony Thomas began to have second thoughts, taking to Facebook to say that he planned to call for the vote to be re-considered.

He says he wants more information about the project and to see if they can come to a compromise with the builder about how large it would be.

Many people living in the area weren’t happy when the vote was approved two weeks ago, saying it would change the feel of the neighborhood. Some were also concerned about how affordable the units would be.

It should also be noted that Mayor Pro Tem Carol Bell was not there for the 5-3 vote two weeks ago, so she could play a major role in the decision.