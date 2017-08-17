Chatham County Begins Filling Out a Police Force

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) –Chatham County isn’t waiting on new negotiations or for the City of Savannah to change its mind. The County is going ahead with the search for new officers.

Chatham County’s Human Resources Department Thursday posted several available positions for police jobs following the Savannah City Council decision to dissolve the police department merger.

The final day of a joint Savannah and Chatham County Police Department is February 1, 2018, but the county doesn’t appear to be waiting to build their own force.

Among the available positions are Assistant Police Chief, Police Captain, and Deputy Sheriff Advance. Police corporal, sergeant, lieutenant and officer positions are also listed on the County’s website.

The salaries for starting officers are almost exactly the same as the pay for current SCMPD officers coming into the department, just over $39,000 a year with a high school diploma. What we don’t know is how much the County Police pay will rise with a college diploma or military service. Right now SCMPD pays about $2500 more a year with those qualifications.

Chatham County is expected to need more than 125 officers to fill its police force by February.

The Savannah City Council voted unanimously to end the police department merger with the county on July 21.The city says this split will cost the city less in the long run and allow for more focus on public safety.

