Beaufort PD gets its first AED

Beaufort, SC (WSAV) – It’s a gift straight from the heart and one that could save lives in Beaufort.

Thursday the Fraternal Order of Police Lowcountry Lodge 16 presented the Beaufort Police Department with an Automatic External Defibrillator (AED).

The AED was funded by the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.

This marks the first one of the devices for the department and will travel in the patrol car of an Cpl Trisha Brubaker who had previously requested the department invest in the life-saving device.

“I was beyond honored,” Brubaker said of being able to carry it in her car. “I’m so gracious in regards to getting this because this is something that’s very important to me. Just the fact of being able to be there and possibly make a difference in somebody’s life and bring them back to be with their family- words can’t express what that can mean to anybody,” Brubaker added.

The AEDs cost about a $1,000 each.

Every quarter Firehouse Subs funds a certain amount and this quarter Beaufort PD’s was one of five given out across South Carolina.