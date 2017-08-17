Back to School: Amerigroup Launches statewide initiative to provide students with clothes, needed resources

Amerigroup Georgia has launched an initiative to provide thousands of Georgians with much needed resources. The ‘Style Tour’ will travel throughout the state to distribute clothes to help jump start students’ back to school wardrobe.

Shenna Jones, Amerigroup Community Care Marketing Coordinator, joins the conversation with more information on the push to provide families with much needed resources.

The Style Tour will stop in Savannah Friday, August 25, from 4 – 6 pm at Ashley Midtown (1518 E Park Ave.)

Each event is open to the public and will offer a family-friendly celebration with entertainment, games, prizes, snacks, refreshments and health information at no charge. Every child will have the opportunity to select a popular-fashion t-shirt or a uniform polo shirt. They will also receive a pair of stylish socks to complete their look.