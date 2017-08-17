AWWIN Celebrates 17 years

Savannah’s Sarahlyn Phillips is known for helping women understand the goodness of their lives.

Today the Founder of AWWIN- Assisting Working Women In Need marks a milestone.

Phillips celebrated 17 years of service to the community with Summit 17 – Women Leaders Keeping

It Real “Her Story”.

A panel of 5 women including guest speaker Savannah-Chatham County School Superintendent

Dr. Ann Levett inspired and empowered guests by sharing pieces of their stories.

Speaker Ashley Bush explains how AWWIN helped change her life.

“At that point of my life where I had to make a decision go back to high or stay as a dropout she was critical. She was crucial. She stopped me in my tracks. No go back.”

AWWIN specializes in helping women go back to school, gain employment, and find affordable housing.

More than 2,000 families have been assisted by AWWIN in the last 17 years.

WSAV’s Tina Tyus-Shaw served as moderator.

