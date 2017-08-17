Army charges 2 Fort Stewart soldiers for double homicide in Hinesville

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WSAV) – According to officials, the Army has charged two soldiers with the 3rd Infantry Division with murder under the Uniform Code of Military Justice this week in Liberty County.

Sgt. Shaquille Craig, 24, of Salem, Ala. and Spc. Phillip E. Thompson Jr., 24, of Warner Robins, Georgia, are accused of murdering two soldiers at an apartment in Hinesville on March 8.

According to a Public Affairs Officer for the 3rd ID, the victims are Pvt. Malika D. Jackson, 21, of Foley, Ala., who served as a tank mechanic. Jackson joined the Army in May 2016 and arrived at Fort Stewart in October 2016. He had no deployments.

The second victim was Spc. Marquez S. Brown, 23, of Macon, Georgia, who served as a wheeled-vehicle driver. Brown joined the Army in October 2014 and arrived at Fort Stewart in April 2016. He had no deployments.

The bodies of Jackson and Brown were found inside a home in Hinesville on Sunday, March 5.

Both deceased soldiers were assigned to the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division.