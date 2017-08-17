3-year-old boy drowns in Statesboro pond

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Statesboro Police Department officials say a child passed away in a drowning incident August 16.

According to the Statesboro Herald, a 3-year-old boy was found by officers in a pond at Mill Creek Regional Park.

Police responded to reports of a missing child early yesterday evening. The child was located in a pond and found to be unresponsive.

According to the Statesboro Police Department, attempts to resuscitate him by officers and EMS personnel were unsuccessful.

The name of the child has not been released at this time, pending notification of other family members.