Watch: An inside look at the Atlanta Falcons’ new stadium

ATLANTA (CNN) – The Atlanta Falcons will be breaking in their new home on August 26 with a pre-season game on the Mercedes-Benz Field.

After nine years of planning, and more than three years of construction, this dynamic, fan-centric modern marvel is almost ready to rock.

The Falcons and Atlanta United owner Arthur Blank had a vision: build the most fan-friendly venue on the planet and something the people of Atlanta can be proud of.

The stadium is decked out with new technology, including a halo board with videos wrapping around the roof line at nearly six stories tall.

It has more square footage than The White House and a huge window to show off the skyline of downtown Atlanta.

“There are so many incredible things about this building. It’s kind of hard to know where to start,” says one stadium worker.

How about with some delicious, and surprisingly cheap, food? Hot dogs will be just $2, sodas come with free refills, and beer will be sold at $5.

Fans are encouraged to come in early and check out the new stadium before an Atlanta United match or Falcons game.