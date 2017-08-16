Suspect indicted on murder, other charges in deadly July 4 violence

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Prosecutors are moving ahead with charges against Jerry Chambers, 17, who is accused of the triple murder that occurred after Fourth of July celebrations in downtown Savannah.

Chambers was allegedly behind the wheel of the car connected to a shooting and police chase that ended with three people dead and nearly a dozen injured.

The violent chain of events began after fourth of July festivities were wrapping up in downtown Savannah.

Police say Chambers driving a white SUV when shots were fired in City Market. The ensuing police chase ended in a deadly crash at Bay and Barnard Streets.

Spencer Stuckey and Gabriel Magulias were in the car with Chambers during the crash and died in the wreck. A third person, restaurant general manager Scott Waldrup, was killed when the SUV hit him.

A year earlier, Chambers was arrested and charged with a shooting and robbery. And after the deadly chase, prosecutor Meg Heap explained why Chambers wasn’t already in jail.

“This individual had no record. The case was originally charged as armed robbery, but nothing was taken. So it went back to juvenile court,” says Heap, Chatham County District Attorney.

She continued, “one of my most experienced prosecutors took the case to court, introduced over 40 exhibits, scores of witnesses, we fought the fight we did what we need to do, but in every case, the judge makes the determination.”

In addition to felony murder, Chambers is charged with three counts of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, three counts of homicide by vehicle in the first degree, reckless driving, and two counts of aggravated assault.

The aggravated assault charges are connected to the shooting before the deadly police chase.

Now that the indictment has been returned against Chambers, the next step is the first appearance in Superior Court.

Stay with News 3 for developments in this case.