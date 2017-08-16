Savannah Chatham Metro Police: Be Careful about online sales

More of us are using online advertising sites to buy and sell items. It can be fast in that you list an item one day and get an offer the next. And while the transaction may all go smoothly, Savannah-Chatham Metro Police remind consumers that at some point you may need to leave your computer and meet a stranger to complete the sale.

Several recent incidents have prompted police to issue a list of reminders to keep everyone safe. That includes first and foremost meeting in a public place like a police precinct. Try to make sure wherever you go that there are security cameras. They also say meet during daylight hours and never agree to go to a stranger’s home. (And don’t invite someone you don’t know to your home.)

Other advice:

1) Don’t leave a location to go to an ATM with someone you don’t know.

2) Bring a friend with you or tell someone where you are going and when you anticipate returning)

3) Don’t carry large amounts of cash)

4) Always have a cell phone in case you need to call for help

5) If you think you’ve been scammed, call police