Our Hometown: Savannah Gourmet Seafood & Spirits Festival, Aug. 17 – 20

It’s one of the Coastal Empire’s most celebrated summer events…

Thursday, August 17, through Sunday, August 20, you’re invited to the Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort and Spa for the 2017 Gourmet Seafood & Spirits Festival!

The fourth annual event will welcome celebrity chefs, renowned restaurants, competitive mixologists, flagship spirits and much more.

Last year’s festival attracted more than 1,000 guests to Hutchinson Island and this year’s events is expected to be even bigger!

Proceeds benefit the Savannah Harbor Foundation– a non-profit dedicated to the betterment of family life throughout the area and neighboring region.

Click here for more information.