NC man receives death threats over ‘Yes You’re Racist’ Twitter account

WRAL Staff Published: Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) – A Raleigh, North Carolina man is gaining national attention for his controversial Twitter posts following the violence that broke out in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend.

“They are saying they are going to kill me, insulting my wife, insulting my family,” Logan Smith says.

The negative comments are coming from people he called out on Twitter for participating in the rally in Charlottesville.

Smith, who is the communications director for Progress NC, is the face behind the Twitter account @YesYoureRacist.

“One thing I did was to ask people if they recognized any of these people to just send me the names and public profiles and I will make them famous,” Smith says.

Smith’s inbox filled up with the names and hometowns of men in photos from the scene in Charlottesville. He said he did careful research before matching names with pictures. Once he did, the photos went viral.

“These aren’t just random faces in a crowd, these are real people. A lot of times, they are in our communities. They could be your neighbors, your coworkers, people you pass in the grocery store and I think it’s really important to put a spotlight on these people,” he said.

Despite the fact that he is now receiving death threats for the posts made on the Twitter account, he said he will continue to speak for what he believes is right.

