Morning fire displaces family of two in Long County

Contributions made by Lewis Levine Published: Updated:
LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A woman and her son have been displaced after a mobile home caught fire at Country Manor Mobile Home Park in Long County on August 16.

According to Chief Chris Moss with the Ludowici/Long County Volunteer Fire and Rescue, the incident happened around 9:30 a.m.

Firefighters from the Long County Fire Department along with a unit from the Walthourville Volunteer Fire and Rescue and Liberty County Station 15 battled the blaze for around an hour before the fire was brought under control.

Chief Moss says a woman was asleep in the home at the time of the fire when she woke up feeling a burning sensation in her throat and smelling smoke.

Chief Wells said by the time he saw the flames, the home was burning rapidly.

When she attempted to leave her bedroom, she found flames were blocking her exit in the hallway.

The woman sought safety by exiting from her bedroom window, she was not injured.

The fire was called in by Roger Wells who was visiting Country Manor at the time.

The Red Cross has been notified of the displacement of the woman and her son. The fire is currently under investigation.

