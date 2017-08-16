More CEOs leave Trump’s manufacturing council

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Five CEOs have now left the President’s Manufacturing Council in the wake of the violence in Charlottesville at the hands of white supremacist–and, because of the president’s reaction.

The latest to leave is the chief executive of AFL-CIO.

President Trump fired back at CEOs who announced they’re quitting his manufacturing council by saying, “They’re not taking their jobs seriously, as it pertains to this country.”

Scott Paul, head of the Alliance for American Manufacturing tweeted: “I’m resigning from the manufacturing jobs initiative because it’s the right thing to do.”

He and the CEOs of Merck, Under Armour and Intel all chose to leave the council because of president didn’t immediately condemn the white supremacist groups that led the violent rally in the streets of Charlottesville.

But the president has a different take.

President Trump said, “They’re leaving out of embarrassment because they make their products elsewhere and I’ve been lecturing them about you have to bring it back to this country.”

But Rep. Tom Reed (New York) said, “So, obviously, they chose to leave that table. From my perspective, they’ve lost an opportunity to influence the agenda.”

And some say, in the end, Trump’s feud with powerful CEOs won’t matter.

Michael Cohen, interim director of political management said, “It will become white noise; this is one of the things you’ve seen throughout the campaign and into the early months of the presidency. Where he essentially attacks people and it’s a one day blip and then it goes away.”

Story by Alexandra Limon of the Washington, D.C. Bureau