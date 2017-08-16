More CEOs leave Trump’s manufacturing council

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump, left, speaks during a meeting with manufacturing executives at the White House in Washington, including Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier, center, and Ford CEO Mark Fields. Frazier is resigning from the President’s American Manufacturing Council citing "a responsibility to take a stand against intolerance and extremism." Frazier's resignation comes shortly after a violent confrontation between white supremacists and protesters in Charlottesville, Va. Trump is being criticized for not explicitly condemning the white nationalists who marched in Charlottesville. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Five CEOs have now left the President’s Manufacturing Council in the wake of the violence in Charlottesville at the hands of white supremacist–and, because of the president’s reaction.

The latest to leave is the chief executive of AFL-CIO.

President Trump fired back at CEOs who announced they’re quitting his manufacturing council by saying, “They’re not taking their jobs seriously, as it pertains to this country.”

Scott Paul, head of the Alliance for American Manufacturing tweeted: “I’m resigning from the manufacturing jobs initiative because it’s the right thing to do.”

He and the CEOs of Merck, Under Armour and Intel all chose to leave the council because of president didn’t immediately condemn the white supremacist groups that led the violent rally in the streets of Charlottesville.

But the president has a different take.

President Trump said, “They’re leaving out of embarrassment because they make their products elsewhere and I’ve been lecturing them about you have to bring it back to this country.”

But Rep. Tom Reed (New York) said, “So, obviously, they chose to leave that table. From my perspective, they’ve lost an opportunity to influence the agenda.”

And some say, in the end, Trump’s feud with powerful CEOs won’t matter.

Michael Cohen, interim director of political management said, “It will become white noise; this is one of the things you’ve seen throughout the campaign and into the early months of the presidency.  Where he essentially attacks people and it’s a one day blip and then it goes away.”

