Liberty County joins together for Peace Initiative

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — The Liberty County branch of the NAACP and the Liberty County Minority Chamber held a Peace Initiative on Tuesday Aug. 15 in Hinesville.

The event was held in response to the deadly rally in Charlottesville.

In a letter to community leaders, the NAACP said the prayer vigil was to let the people of Liberty County know they stand for peace and unity.

The letter went on to say while the event won’t completely stop the nation’s issues, it does show willingness to come together.

Graylan Quarterman, president of the Liberty County NAACP said, “They did not ask for the tragedy or the folks that came to their community to divide their community. They could easily get on a plane on a train or a bus and come to our community and try to divide us. But as long as we continue to have the conversation that unity is important and sympathizing with those who are less fortunate than us we will stay strong in Liberty County.”

The Liberty County NAACP will also hold a mass community meeting to discuss race, religion and politics.

That meeting will take place next Sunday, Aug. 27 at 6 p.m. at Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church.