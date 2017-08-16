Georgia State scrambles to find housing for 500 students

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia State University must find room for roughly 500 students as more have applied to stay on its Atlanta campus than there are places to live.

Local news outlets report that according to the school’s website, the campus’s increasing popularity to live on campus has led to an unusual increase in the number of students applying for housing during the fall academic term.

School officials tell WXIA-TV they usually have about 1,000 cancellations. So far, there are only 500.

GSU officials are offering boarding discounts to students volunteering to share a room in University Commons, or who live in dorms designated as overflow locations.

About 400 students will stay at Sheraton Atlanta Hotel until Aug. 31.

As of Tuesday, students should already know if they will be impacted by the overflow.