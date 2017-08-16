Georgia gov. candidate calls for removal of carving on Stone Mountain

FILE - A Tuesday, June 23, 2015 file photo shows a carving depicting confederates Stonewall Jackson, Robert E. Lee and Jefferson Davis, in Stone Mountain, Ga. The "Confederate Memorial Carving" in a state park outside of Atlanta is once again stirring controversy, as Georgia officials try to decide what, if anything, to do about a huge sculpture that memorializes three of the South's Civil War heroes but causes offense to blacks and others. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (AP) — A gubernatorial candidate in Georgia is calling for the removal of a giant carving depicting three Confederate war leaders on the face of Stone Mountain.

Local news outlets report Democratic front-runner for governor Stacey Abrams posted several tweets Tuesday saying the carving and other Confederate statues and monuments around the state should be removed. One tweet read, “We must never celebrate those who defend slavery and tried to destroy the union.”

Removing the faces of Jefferson Davis, Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson would be labor intensive and would require a change in state law. Part of the Georgia code says the carving shall be “protected for all time as a tribute to the bravery and heroism of the citizens of this state who suffered and died in their cause.”

