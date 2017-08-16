Free safety course offered to Georgia boaters this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A free Boating Safety Course will be held August 19 for those who want to operate any power vessel or personal watercraft on Georgia waterways.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) along with the Chatham County Marine Patrol will be conducting the course on Saturday at the Savannah Mall Conference Room (lower level by Burlington Coat Factory).

Class begins at 9:00 a.m. and runs to 3 p.m. with a lunch break provided.

This is a Georgia DNR approved class that is required for anyone seeking a Boater Education Card that was born after January 1, 1988.

All students must bring with them or know their Social Security Number to receive their Boater Education Card upon passing the exam.

To sign up for this class go to www.gooutdoorsgeorgia.com or call the Georgia DNR at 912-264-7237.

Class size is limited to 30 participants and no one under the age of 12.