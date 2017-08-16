City of Savannah invites public to discuss West Bay improvements

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The City of Savannah is expanding initiatives to improve the look of West Bay Street downtown, and community members are invited to join in on the discussion.

For the past six months, the city has been studying how to improve the look of Bay Street and how to make it more pedestrian friendly. The area from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Warner Street will now be included in those potential improvement plans.

“As part of that process, it was recognized that West Bay Street between MLK and the viaduct is a key gateway into the city of Savannah and to our downtown, and because of that – moved forward with developing a conceptual plan for that area,” says Bridget Lidy, director of the City of Savannah Tourism Management & Ambassadorship Department.

A meeting is set for next Tuesday, August 22 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Coastal Georgia Center (305 Fahm Street).

At this initial meeting, community discussion will provide the design team an opportunity to listen and gather important information from the community, city staff, and pertinent stakeholders

Initial inventory and analysis prepared by the EDSA Team will be presented to the public.

Community members will also have the opportunity to express ideas regarding the West Bay streetscape project.

An online public survey will be launched at this time to gather further information.

For more information visit www.savannahga.gov/streetscape.