Check out the Westin’s Seafood & Spirits Festival in Do Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Get details on the Imprincenator’s Purple Pancake fundraiser for CASA, the Savannah VOICE Festival, FREE Admission at the Owens-Thomas House, Leopold’s 98th Birthday and David Olney at the Tybee Post all in Do Savannah Magazine.

The fourth annual Gourmet Seafood & Spirits Festival will take over the Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort & Spa beginning on Aug. 17. It’s a culinary journey prepared by award-winning chefs with a mission of raising funds for the Savannah Harbor Foundation.

Savannah’s Imprincenator is partnering with The Funky Bruch Café to serve up some purple pancakes in support of Savannah Chatham Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA). It’s Friday, August 18th from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

We have continuing coverage of the Savannah VOICE Festival, including a review of “Broadway VOICES, ‘Make ‘em Laugh.” The festival runs through August 27th.

The Owens-Thomas House and The Davenport House Museum will be free on Sunday, August 20th starting at noon to present African-American history to the public. It’s part of a call to Lift Every Voice during the inaugural celebration year by the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Leopold’s Ice Cream is celebrating its 98th birthday with a block party on Saturday, August 19th. Broughton will be blocked from Lincoln to Abercorn to allow for a true block party experience. This is a free event with scoops on sale for 98 cents.

Legendary Americana singer/songwriter David Olney will performs at the Tybee Post Theatre Friday, August 18 at 8 p.m. His songs have been covered by Emmylou Harris, Linda Ronstadt, Del McCoury and Tim O’Brien. Tickets are $20.