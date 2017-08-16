Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office seeks identity of armed robbery suspect

By Published:
A SLED composite of the armed robbery suspect [via BCSO]

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the individual who committed an armed robbery on August 11.

The suspect was armed with a small revolver style firearm and demanded money from a victim around 5:45 a.m.

After receiving the money, the suspect locked the victim in a bathroom and fled the area.

Deputies say the subject was possibly in a small orange or red vehicle. The subject is described as 6’02” and weighing 210 lbs.

If you have information about the incident or identity of the subject, the Sheriff’s Office encourages you to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (1-888-274-6372) or text the word TIPSC with a message to CRIMES (274637). All tipsters will remain anonymous.

